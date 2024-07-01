ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kumasi and Accra to welcome 7th edition of Hope Tennis Clinic in Ghana

By Ermines Onyema || Sports Journalist
Tennis Kumasi and Accra to welcome 7th edition of Hope Tennis Clinic in Ghana
MON, 01 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Ghanaians are set to witness the 7th edition of the Hope Tennis Clinic in July 2024, as Enoch Godi, former Golden Racquet tennis star, prepares to arrive from the United States ahead of the event in Kumasi and Accra.

Enoch Godi, who represented Ghana in the 2012 Davis Cup in Tunisia, is the Founder and President of Hope Performance Tennis Inc. in the USA. He is excited to announce the 7th edition of the Hope Tennis Clinic, scheduled for July 5 to July 7, 2024, in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, and July 12 to July 13, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Since its inception in 2018, the Tennis Foundation has traveled across several regions in Ghana, including Cape Coast, Winneba, Sogakorpe, Tamale, Tarkwa, and Ashaiman, exposing over 8,000 kids and adults to tennis.

In September 2021, the Wheelchair Tennis Clinic was introduced at the Cape Coast Stadium Tennis Court, and in July 2023, at the National Sports College Tennis Court in Winneba. These clinics assembled athletes from multiple regions, such as Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, and Western regions.

Hope Performance Tennis aims to develop the abilities and potentials of young people through high-performance tennis programs and to introduce the game of tennis to new areas in Ghana.

Prominent Ghanaians, including Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, former Black Stars ace Asamoah Gyan, and Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of the Effutu Land/Winneba, have graced past events, adding color and significance to the occasions.

630202472842-0f72ylkxxs-2024-06-30192819

Top Stories

1 hour ago

University degree not needed to create business; ideas needed – LEC Group University degree not needed to create business; ideas needed – LEC Group

2 hours ago

Many walk with Sharaf Mahama in Tamale Many walk with Sharaf Mahama in Tamale

2 hours ago

UGMC concludes first 6 kidney transplants UGMC concludes first 6 kidney transplants

2 hours ago

Forestry Commission arrests 30 illegal miners, excavators shut down in forest reserves  Forestry Commission arrests 30 illegal miners, excavators shut down in forest re...

2 hours ago

Use peaceful negotiations in pursuit of better working conditions – unionists told Use peaceful negotiations in pursuit of better working conditions – unionists to...

2 hours ago

Dampare not removed—Police  Dampare not removed—Police 

2 hours ago

Ghana to roll out new standards-based curriculum next year Ghana to roll out new standards-based curriculum next year

2 hours ago

High consumption of salt exposes many to hypertension — Physician Assistant  High consumption of salt exposes many to hypertension — Physician Assistant 

2 hours ago

'Stop it’ – Actors Guild cautions Nigerians over rumours of Olu Jacobs’ death every year 'Stop it’ – Actors Guild cautions Nigerians over rumours of Olu Jacobs’ death ev...

2 hours ago

South Africa's new coalition government has just been unveiled, with the opposition receiving 12 of 32 ministries. By PHILL MAGAKOE (POOL/AFP/File) Former opposition parties get 12 ministries in S.Africa's new govt

Just in....
body-container-line