Kumasi and Accra to welcome 7th edition of Hope Tennis Clinic in Ghana

Ghanaians are set to witness the 7th edition of the Hope Tennis Clinic in July 2024, as Enoch Godi, former Golden Racquet tennis star, prepares to arrive from the United States ahead of the event in Kumasi and Accra.

Enoch Godi, who represented Ghana in the 2012 Davis Cup in Tunisia, is the Founder and President of Hope Performance Tennis Inc. in the USA. He is excited to announce the 7th edition of the Hope Tennis Clinic, scheduled for July 5 to July 7, 2024, in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, and July 12 to July 13, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Since its inception in 2018, the Tennis Foundation has traveled across several regions in Ghana, including Cape Coast, Winneba, Sogakorpe, Tamale, Tarkwa, and Ashaiman, exposing over 8,000 kids and adults to tennis.

In September 2021, the Wheelchair Tennis Clinic was introduced at the Cape Coast Stadium Tennis Court, and in July 2023, at the National Sports College Tennis Court in Winneba. These clinics assembled athletes from multiple regions, such as Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, and Western regions.

Hope Performance Tennis aims to develop the abilities and potentials of young people through high-performance tennis programs and to introduce the game of tennis to new areas in Ghana.

Prominent Ghanaians, including Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, former Black Stars ace Asamoah Gyan, and Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of the Effutu Land/Winneba, have graced past events, adding color and significance to the occasions.