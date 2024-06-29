ModernGhana logo
Nsoatreman FC can emulate Dreams FC's run in CAF Confederation Cup – Samuel Anim Addo

Football News Samuel Anim Addo
SAT, 29 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Samuel Anim Addo

Samuel Anim Addo, owner of Young Apostles, is optimistic that Nsoatreman FC can emulate Dreams FC's success in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Nsoatreman earned their spot to represent Ghana in the 2024/25 Confederation Cup campaign after their FA Cup victory over Bofoakwa Tano.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Anim Addo, who is a former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member believes Nsoatreman's strong management will be key to their success in Africa.

"Dreams FC have set a precedent, and Nsoatreman can follow suit," Anim Addo stated. "All they need to do is consult, as their manager Eric Alagidede has already indicated. Maxwell Konadu, with his World Cup and African Cup experience, alongside Eric's insights into the administrative aspects, provides a solid foundation.

"Nsoatreman has a good team and needs to bring in players with African competition experience, similar to how Dreams FC recruited John Antwi. With the right additions and strategies, they will perform well in Africa. For their home games, they need to consider proximity and work accordingly," he added.

Last season, Dreams FC narrowly missed out on the CAF Confederation Cup final, losing to eventual champions Zamalek in the semi-final second leg at Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Dreams FC's journey to the semi-finals was the most successful by a Ghanaian club since the 2004/05 season when Accra Hearts of Oak won the title, and Asante Kotoko also made notable runs.

The first leg of the 1st preliminary matches is scheduled for the weekends of August 16-18, 2024, and August 23-25, 2024.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

