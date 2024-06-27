ModernGhana logo
Asante Kotoko to earn $150,000 from Richmond Lamptey's transfer to Rwandan side, APR FC

Asante Kotoko is set to receive $150,000 from the transfer of midfielder Richmond Lamptey to Rwandan champions Armée Patriotique Rwandaise FC.

Lamptey has signed a two-year contract and will be unveiled soon, marking the end of his three-year tenure with the Porcupine Warriors.

During his time at Kotoko, Lamptey made 17 league appearances and provided five assists in the recently concluded season, highlighting his importance to the team.

The 27-year-old played a crucial role in Kotoko's Ghana Premier League title win in 2021.

A product of WAFA, Lamptey has also represented Ghana internationally, being part of the Black Stars' final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire.

His experience and skills will be valuable assets to APR, and his signing is seen as a significant boost for the team. Lamptey is expected to play a key role in their upcoming campaign.

This move represents a new chapter in Lamptey's career, and he is eager to make an impact in the Rwandan Premier League.

With his expertise and experience, Lamptey is expected to be a key player for APR in the upcoming season as they aim to achieve notable success in continental competitions.

