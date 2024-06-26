ModernGhana logo
Mohammed Kudus names Partey, Doku in his ultimate best starting XI

WED, 26 JUN 2024

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has named his ultimate best starting eleven from the English Premier League.

Kudus enjoyed his first season in the Premier League with West Ham United netting 14 times.

However, speaking to the club's media, the 23-year-old unveiled his best XI which includes his countryman, Thomas Partey.

Although Partey played fewer matches last season due to injury, his impact on the Arsenal team was significant as they finished the season in second place.

"Yeah, my countryman TP, I think I will go for him as a defensive midfielder. He's calm on the ball, controls the game, and I just like him," Kudus said.

Emerson Palmieri, Lucas Paqueta, and Jarrod Bowen—West Ham's Player of the Season—made the Ultimate Team, with two players from the Hammers included.

Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson made the squad over Alisson, with Kyle Walker, Virgil Van Dijk, and William Saliba completing the defense.

Partey leads the midfield alongside Paqueta and Kevin De Bruyne.

Also in the team are De Bruyne's teammate and compatriot Jeremy Doku, as well as Erling Haaland.

Full starting XI:

  • GK - Ederson
  • RB - Kyle Walker
  • CB - William Saliba
  • CB - Virgil van Dijk
  • LB - Emerson
  • DM - Thomas Partey
  • CM - Lucas Paquetá
  • CM - Kevin De Bruyne
  • RW - Jarrod Bowen
  • CF - Erling Haaland
  • LW - Jérémy Doku

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
