Norwegian outfit Sogndal IL signs Ghanaian defender Jamal Deen Haruna

Norwegian Division One side, Sogndal IL has announced the signing of Ghanaian defender Jamal Deen Haruna.

The former Great Olympics defender has been signed on a deal until 2027.

“Sogndal Fotball and Raufoss Fotball have agreed on a transfer for defender Jamal Deen Haruna, born 23 October 1999! The agreement extends to the 2027 season, but he will play the rest of the 2024 season on loan in Raufoss. Jamal Deen Haruna is a Ghanaian centre-back with good physique and natural authority.

“He started his career in Ghana for the academy team Tudu Mighty Jets. Later he has played for Legon Cities and Great Olympics, both of which are clubs in the Ghanaian Premier League.

“In February 2023, Jamal was brought to Norway by Raufoss, and has played there ever since. Now the road continues to Saftbygda, and the OBOS league in white and black,” an official club statement from Sogndal IL said on Tuesday, June 25.

Jamal Deen Haruna, 24, has expressed excitement about his transfer to Sogndal IL and is eager to help the club achieve its goals.