ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Football Transfers

Norwegian outfit Sogndal IL signs Ghanaian defender Jamal Deen Haruna

Norwegian outfit Sogndal IL signs Ghanaian defender Jamal Deen Haruna
LISTEN

Norwegian Division One side, Sogndal IL has announced the signing of Ghanaian defender Jamal Deen Haruna.

The former Great Olympics defender has been signed on a deal until 2027.

“Sogndal Fotball and Raufoss Fotball have agreed on a transfer for defender Jamal Deen Haruna, born 23 October 1999! The agreement extends to the 2027 season, but he will play the rest of the 2024 season on loan in Raufoss. Jamal Deen Haruna is a Ghanaian centre-back with good physique and natural authority.

“He started his career in Ghana for the academy team Tudu Mighty Jets. Later he has played for Legon Cities and Great Olympics, both of which are clubs in the Ghanaian Premier League.

“In February 2023, Jamal was brought to Norway by Raufoss, and has played there ever since. Now the road continues to Saftbygda, and the OBOS league in white and black,” an official club statement from Sogndal IL said on Tuesday, June 25.

Jamal Deen Haruna, 24, has expressed excitement about his transfer to Sogndal IL and is eager to help the club achieve its goals.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

3 hours ago

My criticism of government isn't about favouring any political party — Franklin Cudjoe My criticism of government isn't about favouring any political party — Franklin ...

3 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Bawumia, NPP presidential candidate Bawumia running mate: His chosen candidate conflicts with the party’s choice — A...

3 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia running mate: Your delay in appointing your candidate tells you’re indec...

3 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho [left] and John Mahama It’s clear Mahama has refused to respect NDC — Koku Anyidoho ‘upset’ with positi...

4 hours ago

Scrape BECE if there’s no funds to organise it — Prof. Joseph Osafo Scrape BECE if there’s no funds to organise it — Prof. Joseph Osafo

4 hours ago

KATH: Cancer patients stranded as Oncology department staff embark on strike KATH: Cancer patients stranded as Oncology department staff embark on strike

4 hours ago

BECE: We're 90% through with preparations despite gov't's GH₵90 million debt — WAEC PRO BECE: We're 90% through with preparations despite gov't's GH₵90 million debt — W...

4 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah demands arrest, prosecution of NDC members over alleged assault on TESCON member Richard Ahiagbah demands arrest, prosecution of NDC members over alleged assault...

5 hours ago

Oncology Doctors' strike premature — KATH Management Oncology Doctors' strike premature — KATH Management

5 hours ago

Lawyers for Ablakwa object to new panel in contempt case brought by Rev. Kusi Boateng Lawyers for Ablakwa object to new panel in contempt case brought by Rev. Kusi Bo...

Just in....
body-container-line