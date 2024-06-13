Playing at the 2022 World Cup was a special moment for me - Tariq Lamptey

Ghana defender, Tariq Lamptey has expressed that playing in the 2022 World Cup was a defining moment in his career.

The 23-year-old represented Ghana in Qatar after switching his allegiance from England, the country of his birth, to Ghana, his parents' homeland.

Lamptey made his debut for Ghana in a 3-0 loss to Brazil in an international friendly and also played against Switzerland in Ghana’s final warm-up match before the World Cup.

Lamptey's first World Cup appearance came against Portugal, where he substituted Alidu Seidu in the 66th minute.

“I think the World Cup is top of everybody’s list. As a young boy, you can only dream of playing in the World Cup, which was a very special and proud moment for me and my family," the Brighton defender told 3Sports.

“After the sacrifice and the hard work that you put in, moments like that you have to cherish. It’s very important in your career; it makes you strive for the next one and just want to improve. You know that your level is there and you have to try and reach that," he added.

Lamptey started in Ghana’s next match, a thrilling 3-2 victory over South Korea, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Despite facing injuries, Lamptey has made eight appearances for Ghana and remains committed to helping the team qualify for the 2026 World Cup.