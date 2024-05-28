ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s Black Challenge beats Morocco to win 2024 Amputee Africa Cup of Nations

By Sammy Heywood Okine
TUE, 28 MAY 2024

Ghana’s amputee football team, the Black Challenge, sealed the 2024 Amputee Africa Cup of Nations championship after an exhilarating 2-1 win over tough Morocco in the final held in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

The win secures their spot at the 2026 World Amputee Football World Cup in Panama.

Notwithstanding conceding early in the first half, Ghana staged an amazing comeback in the second half and extra time to lock the win.

This achievement marks their successful defence of their title and the trophy, having won the previous edition in 2021.

The Black Challenge also achieved a double over Morocco within the past year, having defeated them by the same scoreline in September 2023 to win the inaugural African Para Games.

"We feel very proud. The God we trusted made it happen. We’re champions in Africa for the third time in the space of two years. Despite the challenges we went through, we did it. It is a massive motivation to everybody that you might not have the support you need but you can go beyond the odds and make it happen," said Stephen Richard Obeng, head coach of the Black Challenge, in an interview with the media.

Ghana enjoyed support from some Egyptians, Nigeria and Sierra Leone who had got out of the competition.

Mubarak Mohammed who scored a beautiful long-range goal was voted the Player of the tournament.

Richard Stephen Obeng was named the best coach of the 2024 African Amputee Cup of Nations

The team is scheduled to return to Ghana on Tuesday morning. With this win, they have secured a spot in the Amputee World Cup set to take place in 2026.

Meanwhile, Minister of Youth & Sports Hon Mustapha Ussif sent his congratulations to the Black Challenge for defending their title at the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations!

He said “Your determination and skill have once again made Ghana proud. Kudos to the entire team for this remarkable victory!."

