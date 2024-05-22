ModernGhana logo
WAFU Zone B Championship: Securing U-17 AFCON spot will be exciting, says Black Starlete coach Laryea Kingston

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has highlighted the team's primary goal: securing qualification for the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), after missing out on the last two editions.

The Starlets solidified their spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing WAFU Zone B Championship with a 2-0 victory against Benin on Tuesday evening at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Mark Mensah Kagawa and Theophilus Ayamga found the net, ensuring Ghana's U-17 side concluded Group A games undefeated.

Addressing reporters in the post-match press conference, Kingston, a former Ghana international, expressed his aspiration of steering the team to the 2025 AFCON.

"Since 2017, Ghanaians haven't witnessed the caliber of the team that dominated during the 1991, 1993, 1995, 1997, 1999, and 2001 eras when we boasted a formidable squad. Qualifying this team would be remarkable. It would bring me immense joy."

Acknowledging the anticipation among Ghanaians, Kingston remarked, "They've put in tremendous effort and resources for our success. However, the journey has been challenging as other nations are also progressing. Nevertheless, I'm confident we're on the right trajectory. We're taking it step by step."

"Now that we've reached the semi-finals, my coaching staff and I will diligently prepare for whichever opponent we face on Saturday. We'll be fully prepared for any challenge," he affirmed.

Ghana's next match will pit them against the second-placed team from Group B, slated for Saturday. The finalists of the WAFU Zone B Championship will secure their berth in the U-17 AFCON.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

