2023 African Games: Nigeria beat Ghana to clinch gold in Men's 4x100m relay

In the Men's 4x100m relay final at the 2023 African Games held on Wednesday night, Team Nigeria clinched victory over Team Ghana.

With a swift time of 38.41s, Nigeria secured the win, outpacing the defending champions Ghana who finished closely behind at 38.43s. Team Liberia secured the third spot with a time of 38.73s.

Initially, Ghana took the lead in the race following the first two baton exchanges. However, a hiccup during the final baton pass to anchor leg Joseph Amoah allowed Nigeria to seize the opportunity and claim the victory.

Team Nigeria comprised Isreal Sunday, Itsekiri Usheoritse, Ekanem Consider, and Akintola Alaba Olukunle, while Ghana's lineup featured the likes of Joseph Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi, Hammond Solomon, and Benjamin Azamati, Ghana's renowned 100m sprint star and holder of the national 200m record.

Team Liberia was represented by Sherman John, Matadi Emmanuel, Reeves Jabez, and Fahnbulleh Joseph.