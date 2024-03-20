ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023 African Games: Nigeria beat Ghana to clinch gold in Men's 4x100m relay

Athletics 2023 African Games: Nigeria beat Ghana to clinch gold in Men's 4x100m relay
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

In the Men's 4x100m relay final at the 2023 African Games held on Wednesday night, Team Nigeria clinched victory over Team Ghana.

With a swift time of 38.41s, Nigeria secured the win, outpacing the defending champions Ghana who finished closely behind at 38.43s. Team Liberia secured the third spot with a time of 38.73s.

Initially, Ghana took the lead in the race following the first two baton exchanges. However, a hiccup during the final baton pass to anchor leg Joseph Amoah allowed Nigeria to seize the opportunity and claim the victory.

Team Nigeria comprised Isreal Sunday, Itsekiri Usheoritse, Ekanem Consider, and Akintola Alaba Olukunle, while Ghana's lineup featured the likes of Joseph Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi, Hammond Solomon, and Benjamin Azamati, Ghana's renowned 100m sprint star and holder of the national 200m record.

Team Liberia was represented by Sherman John, Matadi Emmanuel, Reeves Jabez, and Fahnbulleh Joseph.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Parliament blocks approval of new Ministers over Akufo-Addos anti-gay bill directive Parliament blocks approval of new Ministers over Akufo-Addo’s anti-gay bill dire...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo fires Birim Central MCE Akufo-Addo fires Birim Central MCE

4 hours ago

Ridiculous! You impose over 40 taxes as head of EMT and turn around to attack GRA – Kwakye Ofosu blasts Bawumia Ridiculous! You impose over 40 taxes as head of EMT and turn around to attack GR...

4 hours ago

Tamale High Court throws out NPP's application against injunction on Walewale Parliamentary election Tamale High Court throws out NPP's application against injunction on Walewale Pa...

5 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Unrealistic targets set by GRA result in harassment of businesses – Bawumia

5 hours ago

Dr Bossman Asar EC confirms theft of five laptops; assures it won’t compromise credibility of 20...

5 hours ago

A file photo ‘Farmer poverty persists despite chocolate sector’s booming resources’ — 5th Cho...

6 hours ago

Dumsor: 'Doing 'maintenance' at night shows you're incompetent' —Atik Mohammed blasts ECG boss, staff Dumsor: 'Doing 'maintenance' at night shows you're incompetent' — Atik Mohammed ...

6 hours ago

Blakk Rasta Akufo-Addo is building a Cathedral for God but cannot sign a bill for God; he’s ...

6 hours ago

Fantasy Dome has been doing illegal connection, has 48hrs to report or we sue them — ECG Fantasy Dome has been doing illegal connection, has 48hrs to report or we sue th...

Just in....
body-container-line