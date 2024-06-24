ModernGhana logo
You can make money on your own; no need to depend on a man — Funke Akindele to women

MON, 24 JUN 2024

Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele has urged women to be enterprising and self-reliant.

In an interview with Arise TV, the filmmaker emphasized the essence of entrepreneurship for women, regardless of their circumstances.

Akindele stressed that women should not depend on men for success, highlighting the potential for women to achieve financial independence.

“Who says women can’t make money?” she asked, referencing successful female entrepreneurs like Folorunsho Alakija. “You don’t have to rely on a man to make it.”

She advised young women to be content with what they have and focus on their goals, rather than envying others and living beyond their means.

“Whatever you have, just start something. Move. Don’t wait for the big opportunity. Even if it’s a petty business, just start something,” Akindele encouraged.

Reflecting on her own journey, Akindele shared, “I used to buy my handbags from ‘bend down select.’ I would wash and iron them and slay with them. Even with the cheap bags, I still felt good. Just believe in yourself.”

She also emphasized the importance of surrounding oneself with positive influences and avoiding negativity.

“Content that would drive you crazy, people that would say things that would upset you, toxic people, avoid them. Because you’re growing in a new space. It’s what you feed yourself with that matters,” she advised.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

