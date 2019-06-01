01.06.2019 Nollywood Fashion Chocolate Man - Mini photo series for RogueNG featuring Leo Dasilva By Nollywood Gists JUN 1, 2019 NOLLYWOOD FASHION Rogue NG presents a mini fashion photo series that portrays the allure and style of a dapper successful exuberant young man living life on a fast lane, christened ‘chocolate man’.Photographed by Deji Oluokun, the exquisite images which were inspired by the idea of simplistic sophistication features ex BBN housemate and fashion devotee Leo Dasilva. CreditsLabel: @rogue_ngModel: @sirleobdasilvaPhotography: @thedejioluokunDesign & Style: @sadicoflagosCreative: @onwukawilson & @thedejioluokunCreative & Style asst.: @amthe_plugPublicist: @moafricapr
Chocolate Man - Mini photo series for RogueNG featuring Leo Dasilva
Rogue NG presents a mini fashion photo series that portrays the allure and style of a dapper successful exuberant young man living life on a fast lane, christened ‘chocolate man’.
Photographed by Deji Oluokun, the exquisite images which were inspired by the idea of simplistic sophistication features ex BBN housemate and fashion devotee Leo Dasilva.
Credits
Label: @rogue_ng
Model: @sirleobdasilva
Photography: @thedejioluokun
Design & Style: @sadicoflagos
Creative: @onwukawilson & @thedejioluokun
Creative & Style asst.: @amthe_plug
Publicist: @moafricapr