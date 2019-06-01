Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
01.06.2019 Nollywood Fashion

Chocolate Man - Mini photo series for RogueNG featuring Leo Dasilva

By Nollywood Gists
JUN 1, 2019 NOLLYWOOD FASHION

Rogue NG presents a mini fashion photo series that portrays the allure and style of a dapper successful exuberant young man living life on a fast lane, christened ‘chocolate man’.

Photographed by Deji Oluokun, the exquisite images which were inspired by the idea of simplistic sophistication features ex BBN housemate and fashion devotee Leo Dasilva.

img 7996
img 8021
img 8046
img 8107
img 8112
img 8153 1
img 8156
img 8178
img 8191

Credits
Label: @rogue_ng
Model: @sirleobdasilva
Photography: @thedejioluokun
Design & Style: @sadicoflagos
Creative: @onwukawilson & @thedejioluokun
Creative & Style asst.: @amthe_plug
Publicist: @moafricapr

