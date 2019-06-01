Chocolate Man - Mini photo series for RogueNG featuring Leo Dasilva

Rogue NG presents a mini fashion photo series that portrays the allure and style of a dapper successful exuberant young man living life on a fast lane, christened ‘chocolate man’.

Photographed by Deji Oluokun, the exquisite images which were inspired by the idea of simplistic sophistication features ex BBN housemate and fashion devotee Leo Dasilva.

CreditsLabel: @rogue_ngModel: @sirleobdasilvaPhotography: @thedejioluokunDesign & Style: @sadicoflagosCreative: @onwukawilson & @thedejioluokunCreative & Style asst.: @amthe_plugPublicist: @moafricapr