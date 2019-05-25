Pretty Mike stuns in Yomi Causal’s latest Collection

Renowned fashion brand Yomi Casual has dropped its first collection for 2019 and it’s a tempting array of newness.

The collections stars serial entrepreneur, Pretty Mike who poses by a vintage car in the stunning pieces while showing off Yomi Casual’s new collection.

Oozing originality, the collection features unconventional designs with superb finishing created for the man with extreme panache; definitely not for the faint-hearted.

The collection is available in all Yomi Casual stores nationwide.

Credits:Designs: @yomicasualPhotography: @ayoalasi for @alasistudiosPublicist: @moafricapr