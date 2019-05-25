Modern Ghana logo

25.05.2019

Pretty Mike stuns in Yomi Causal’s latest Collection

Nollywood Gists
Pretty Mike stuns in Yomi Causal's latest Collection
NOLLYWOOD FASHION

Renowned fashion brand Yomi Casual has dropped its first collection for 2019 and it’s a tempting array of newness.

The collections stars serial entrepreneur, Pretty Mike who poses by a vintage car in the stunning pieces while showing off Yomi Casual’s new collection.

Oozing originality, the collection features unconventional designs with superb finishing created for the man with extreme panache; definitely not for the faint-hearted.

The collection is available in all Yomi Casual stores nationwide.

image2.jpeg

image3.jpeg

image4.jpeg

image5.jpeg

image6.jpeg

image7.jpeg

image1.jpeg


Credits:
Designs: @yomicasual
Photography: @ayoalasi for @alasistudios
Publicist: @moafricapr

