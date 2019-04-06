Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Apr 6, 2019

Lagos Fashion Week "Between Us" Launch at TheShop at Bluebird London

Lagos Fashion Week

On the 2nd of April, 2019 Lagos Fashion Week launched "Between Us" in partnership with The Shop at Bluebird, one of the Lagos Fashion Week Presents: London activities.

"Between Us" welcomed the versatile and effervescent spirits of Africa to the The Shop at Bluebird's London flagship store with the first multi-brand pop-up since opening the Covent Garden space in May 2018. "Between Us" honours over twenty unique designers, from womenswear and accessories to interiors and lifestyle, curated by the Founder and Executive Director of Lagos Fashion Week, Omoyemi Akerele and brand consultants Tammy Tinker Pudel and Katrina Macpherson, who are based out of Cape Town.

Notable guests in attendance at the London launch event included: Malaika Firth, Ciara Charteris, Claire Miles, Omoyemi Akerele, Maja Malnar, Andrea Chong, Hanniel Rupert, Sherrille Riley, & DJ Mayz.

Three Lagos Fashion Week designers showcased their AW19 collections live at the event ; Iamisigo, Lisa Folawiyo, & Orange Culture. Other participating brands in the pop-up include AAKS, Anyango Mpinga, Aprelle Duany, Ardmore Design, Asha : Eleven, Chommies, Crystal Birch, Eki Orleans, Eclectic Chique, Galago, Karu, Lisa Folawiyo, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Mami Wata, Maxhosa, Nina Bosch, Okapi, Pop Caven, Studio 189 and Tilayo.

Lagos Fashion Week is hosting a series of events this week including Fashion Business Series in London as well as Fashion Focus Fund Live, a business plan pitch presentation to determine the recipients of a N10,000,000 (10 Million Naira) grant for Fashion Focus 2017/18 finalists as well as Alumni (female).

The Pop-up at The Shop at Bluebird's Carriage Hall, 29 Floral Street, London, WC2E 9DP will run till May 14th, 2019.

Lagos Fashion Week Presents: London is in partnership with Style House Files and The Shop at Bluebird. Fashion Focus Fund Live is supported by FETSWallet and Sunlight (Unilever).

