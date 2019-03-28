Couture by Chyohzy Fashion Home Endorses Queen Halim Susan Winner Of Miss Greenfield Nigeria 2018

Halim Susan Winner of Miss Green Field Nigeria 2018, becomes official Brand Ambassador of (couture by chyohzy ).

An international Ready to wear fashion home

Upon her crowning as the queen of the pageant which was kneely contested, and subsequently becoming the brand ambassador by the virtue of her winning has been a wonderful experience for her as a Winner of Miss Greenfield Nigeria organized by Breeze ontv An international Tv house

She is currently modeling Couture by chyohzy lines which is visible on several platforms because of there unique style and client base too.

What makes her unique, in her first attempt in the entertainment industry and she became queen, which was like the platform was prepared for her to announce herself to the world.

Couture by Chyohzy Endorsed

Queen Halim Susan for One year

Supported by #MGFN2018 management