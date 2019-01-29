Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Nollywood Fashion

Actress, Osas Ighodaro Looking Stunning in Lovely Outfit

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, who looks pretty much like a beauty queen has swayed us away with her super sense of fashion.

She stuns in various elegant outfits as she hosts the Film gala event, getting heads turn and mouth watered.

Check out all the super gorgeous outfits she rocked to the event.

128201913740 osas 2

128201913741 osas 1

128201913741 osas 6

128201913741 osas 3

128201913741 osas 4

128201913743 osas 5

