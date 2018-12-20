Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
3 hours ago | Nollywood Fashion

Actress, Ini Edo Stuns in Lovely Apparel for Traditional Marriage

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actress, Ini Edo Stuns in Lovely Apparel for Traditional Marriage

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has grown to love her fashion style more that she now dresses to show herself approval in public.

She has got all the money and the happiness so things have been going the way she has planned even though there is no man yet in her life.

Ini was figure to watch out for over the weekend as she attended the traditional wedding of her friend, which took place in Akwa Ibom state.

12202018115919 ini 1

12202018115921 ini 2

Nollywood Fashion
Powered By Modern Ghana
Actress, Rita Dominic Covers her Body as she Visits Sheikh Zayed Mosque
Actress, Jackie Appiah Steps out in Matching Out with Commercial Bus
Nollywood actress, Mide Martins Looking Stylish in her Ankara Outfit
Actress, Stephanie Linus Looking Angelic in All White Outfit
TOP STORIES

9-Member ROPAA Implementation Committee Inaugurated

23 minutes ago

Desperate NDC ‘Fabricated Allegations’ Against My Gov't Will...

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line