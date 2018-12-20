3 hours ago | Nollywood Fashion Actress, Ini Edo Stuns in Lovely Apparel for Traditional Marriage By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has grown to love her fashion style more that she now dresses to show herself approval in public.She has got all the money and the happiness so things have been going the way she has planned even though there is no man yet in her life.Ini was figure to watch out for over the weekend as she attended the traditional wedding of her friend, which took place in Akwa Ibom state. Nollywood actressIni EdobeautyNollywoodpoliticsfashion
Actress, Ini Edo Stuns in Lovely Apparel for Traditional Marriage
Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has grown to love her fashion style more that she now dresses to show herself approval in public.
She has got all the money and the happiness so things have been going the way she has planned even though there is no man yet in her life.
Ini was figure to watch out for over the weekend as she attended the traditional wedding of her friend, which took place in Akwa Ibom state.