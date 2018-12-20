Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
49 minutes ago | Nollywood Fashion

Actress, Rita Dominic Covers her Body as she Visits Sheikh Zayed Mosque

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
It’s very surprising how some Christians will always love to visit places in the Arab countries and even go as far as dressing like them like Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic.

Rita, who is currently on vacation decided to pay a visit to the largest mosque, Sheikh Zayed Mosque, located in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.

Knowing where she is stepping into, she went on to dress nicely so as not to expose her body in public which is not acceptable in the country.

