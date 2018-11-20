Actor, Benson Okonkwo Wins most fashionable actor of the Year

Controversial Nollywood actor, Benson Okonkwo, may not be winning big awards in other areas but when it comes to fashion, he has steadily been claiming the top spot.

The actor recently walked home with the award for Nollywood most fashionable actor of the year for the 8th time.

Share his happy moment, he wrote, “Congratulations to me My 8 nollywood most fashionable actor of the year award. And my good friend turned sister have mad love for her @cossyojiakor female personality of the year award congratulations to us thanks ‍ @nigeriaglamawards Its the Nigeria Glam Awards and The Nigeria Glam Queen 2018.. Celebrating personalities and individuals who through consistent commitment achieved greatness in their career and brands.. Alot of personalities will be honoured. Queens will be crowned and brand ambassadors will be raised.. We are so excited and Thankful to all our sponsors and Partners. Thank you for believing in this vision.”