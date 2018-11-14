modernghana logo

Nollywood Actress, Moyo Lawal Honoured by Nigerian High Commission of Maylasia

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, is happy that even though she is not the regular face on the screen, her past works have been speaking for her.

The actress was filled with joy when she was recently awarded the award for excellence by the Nigerian High Commission of Maylasia.

Moyo might choose to be controversial in nature but that is only for her brand to sell as she knows her pros and cons.

