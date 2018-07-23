Ghanaian Actress, McBrown Mensah Becomes Royal Drinks Ambassador

Popular Ghanaian actress and scriptwriter, Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, is gently smiled to the bank as the actress just signed a new endorsement deal with Kasepreko, Ghana.

Kasepreko Company which has been one of Ghana’s largest drink manufacturing company after much consultations decided to bring the actress on board as the face of their drink, Royal Drinks, which come in various variants.

The Ghana-based Kasapreko Company, became famous when it introduced the popular alcoholic drink, Alomo Bitters, which was a widely known brand among youths and now at ensuring they maintain their presence in the market, they have brought on the table the Royal Drinks which is suitable for the family.

The company feels the latest soft drink will be able to compete with the already known brands in the country but will also help the country’s economy as it is manufactured in Ghana.