Actor, Femi Branch Installed with Chieftaincy title as JAGUN ASA of Ede land (photos)

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Our good deeds tends to speak volume for us as lots of people are indeed watching without our knowledge as some tends to get the reward on earth like Nollywood actor, Femi Branch.

The actor, was over the weekend installed with a chieftaincy title as the JAGUN ASA of Ede land by His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa 1.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

