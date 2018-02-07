Actor, Williams Uche Mba Shares Photos of Students on his Scholarship Scheme

Nollywood actor, Williams Uche Mba, as human is happy making money from his various businesses which have been doing well but there is more joy in giving.

About the tail end of 2017, the actor started an initiative of giving as he tasked other Nigerians to same and today, he has been able to put smiles on the faces of few and still counting.

The actor shared photos of some children he has been able to send back to school as they have been at home for several months due to the fact that they were not able to pay their school fees.

Sharing his excitement seeing the students back to school, he wrote, “My sending 100 kids back to school project is not over as my team in Nigeria is working tirelessly to complete the project ...Am glad to see that Grace and Precoius are back to School after several months of staying at home because of school fees...I decided to put them on Scholarship to the best of my capacity by the Grace of God. #givechallenge @williamsuchembafoundation let’s get more kids back to school and more people off the street.. you can also be part of these project as well.”