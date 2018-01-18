modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Africa’s ‘miracle Pastors’ Must Be Held Accountable...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
6 hours ago | Art & Culture

Oluwo of Iwoland Acquires Made in Nigeria G-Wagon

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Oluwo of Iwoland Acquires Made in Nigeria G-Wagon

The oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdurasheed Akanbi, has decided to boost his garage with a new ride and rather than go for expensive foreign made, he decided to buy the one made in Nigeria.

The Oluwo had to pay Innoson motors a visit where he acquired one of the cars produced in the factory precisely a G-Wagon.

Oba Abdurasheed, is one of many who is not just advocating for the use of made in Nigeria products but also uses things made in Nigeria and has this love for local fabrics.

He is not just a first class monarch but also a fashion design who often times goes on his own fabrics to help promote the Yoruba culture and local fabrics.

1182018115650 oluwo 1

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

quot-img-1The future belongs to those who are prepared for today.

By: nana konadu veronica quot-img-1
body-container-line