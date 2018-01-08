Adaimo Judith Orisaekeziem: Why We Wanted More Than 12.5km At 2017Calabar Carnival

Young Imo State cultural ambassadors and reigning AdaImo, Queen Judith Orisaekeziem, has revealed that people of Cross Rivers State and other tourists that attended the 2017 Calabar Carnival gave her a feel of what she has been missing as a beauty queen.

Having led the line alongside the Opara Imo at the Carnival she revealed that she couldn’t count the number of times people ran into the line to take selfies with her and it was one feeling that “makes you say, yeah I’m truly a beauty queen”

Walking 12.5km along the streets of Calabar on the first day and then having a wonderful procession at the International Carnival on the second day, Queen Judith Orisaekeziem described it as an amazing experience and one she would not be forgetting in a hurry.

Taking to her face book page to write; “Leading #TeamImoState at the #CalabarCarnival #2017. So much fun and I am proud to have walked 12.5km for my state. Glory to God, it’s a huge success. #AdaImo”, she then described the experience as amazing, adding that she would be looking forward to Imo Carnival by Easter.

“TeamImo was awesome and Imolites and Igbos out there also showed us much love as we walked the streets. Calabar people were awesome too and it will always be different when you are in the line”

“The attention we were getting was out of this world and it actually kept us going on the 12.5km. We even wanted more of the distance because there’s someone in front cheering you and there’s another kid begging the mum to help her take pictures with you. There someone showing you love and it was just like a family of unknown faces. It’s same with Nigerians and foreigners and it was just an amazing feeling that brings smiles to your face”

“I’m glad we went there and our coordinators were also amazing because they succeeding in putting up the largest band in Calabar and I would also say the most amazing band of many colours as well” she said.