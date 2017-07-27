modernghana logo

Actress, Empress Njamah Goes Digital, Set to Launch Clothing Line

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Nollywood Fashion

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, is not slowing down at all after she strategically thought of how to get her business closer to her fans and clients far.

She has her boutique located in Abuja, which has been doing well through the grace of God but that has not stopped her from expanding as she is set to make her own official launch of her fashion outfit.

Fashion seems to be the hot cake in Nigeria now as every lady wants o slay even in flood (lol), so the actress is all set to launch her shoe line, ready to wear and clothing line with the brand name ‘House of Empress.’

In her words, “You asked for it, and we bringing it to you on Instagram, to all our fantastic clients whose been with us over the years, and for those who don't know about US, this is for you! Follow our page on ig and don't be left out! launching 3 massive things (shoe line) (ready to wear ) (clothing line) thanks to those whose been with us, n welcome on board for to our new clients! Let the countdown begin, by the way who missed me? So sorry because I have been working my ass just for you guys!!!! Let the countdown begin.”

