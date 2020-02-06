Diaso Chieftaincy Dispute: Court Never Ruled In Favour Of Ahwenie Family — Diaso Youth Declares

Listen to article

It has emerged that one Albert Kodua (Yaw Tawiah ), a retired police officer at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District in the Central region is reported to have made a false announcement on Accra based Adom Tv that court has ruled in favour of the Ahwenie family as true royals of the area.

In a rebuttal, some section of the youth of the community has described as false and misleading the comments made by Albert Kodua indicating that the court is yet to rule on the matter.

At a news conference, the youth of the area accused Yaw Tawiah of speculating false news over the long standing chieftaincy issue which they believe has caused fear and panic.

"We want to put this across that his comment is false…we are currently pursuing him for publishing such false information," the youth intimated.

According to residents, Yaw Tawiah has been engaging in such false announcements for some time now, noting that two years ago his comment resulted into a clash between the two factions where people lost their lives while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Meanwhile, lawyer of the Asona Asenkye Royal Family, Lawyer Obiri Boahen is calling for calm among the people in the Diaso community.

Residents in the Diaso community have allegedly threatened to ‘arm’ and ‘defend’ themselves if immediate steps are not taken to properly address the matter.

The 20 years unsettled Diaso chieftaincy issue has affected the development of the community.

Factions contending for the royal seat are Asona Asenkye Royal Family who claim they are the true royals and the Ahwenie people who according to history came to settle in the community.

The lingering dispute has been a source of concern to many people including citizens of Denkyira area since the Diaso chief played an important role in the Denkyira war.

In 1944, judgement was made in favour of the Asona Asenkye Royal Family and were declared the true royals.

Nana Yitta Amoako II, was subsequently enstooled as the chief of Diaso by the late Omanhene of the Denkyira Traditional Council, Odefour Boamposem in 2014.

Diasohene is supposed to be the Adontehene of the Denkyira Traditional council and his absence has affected their deliberations over the years.

What is left now is for him to be gazetted but the other faction, Ahwenie, according to the youth, is still pursuing the case which is currently at the High Court and the Central Regional House of Chiefs.

Youth associations are springing up, some of which have aligned themselves to one faction or another and ready to deal with anyone who crosses their way.

Source: The Punch Newspaper

Email:[email protected]