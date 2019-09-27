Seed Network Business Conference Opens In Accra

Accra, September 26, 2019 – The Ghana Chapter of Seed Transformation Network (STN) held its annual flagship Business and Leadership Conference in Accra today with a call on business leaders to strive to expand their companies in spite of any challenges they may face.

The Seed Network Business Conference is the Network’s flagship activity with the objective of empowering business leaders to scale and thrive in the face of challenges. It was under the theme, “Scaling in a difficult environment”.

Renowned business leaders were afforded the opportunity to share their difficult business experiences and how they were able to scale up in spite of the prevailing challenges. They are; Felicia Twumasi-CEO, Homefoods Limited, Mr. Ace Ankomah- Renowned Lawyer, Mr. Kofi Dadzie- CEO/Co-Founder Rancard Solutions and Mr. Kofi Owusu Nhyira-CEO, Nsano Limited. The rest are; Mr. Yofi Grant, CEO- Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng, President, UT Holdings.

Participants, who were mostly seasoned business experts and entrepreneurs from all sectors of the economy, learned new approaches and pragmatic business solutions that would help them significantly transform their businesses.

The President of the Ghana Chapter of Seed Transformation Network (STN), Madam Constance Swaniker said the business world is becoming more challenging by the day, hence the need to find appropriate ways to deal with the growing challenges. “The conference is in furtherance of our objective to create learning environments that enable companies to leapfrog. It is also in line with our mission to transition local companies into international players” she emphasized.

The President of STN Ghana mentioned some of the challenges being faced by Businesses in Ghana lack or limited access to capital and the associated high interest rates and relatively short repayment periods as well as the rising cost of doing business, which she partly attributed to the relatively high tax rates that businesses have to pay.

She therefore encouraged regulators of the business environment in Ghana to pay attention to the challenges discussed and work with business leaders to resolve them. “We can only continue contributing to the development of the Ghanaian economy if we receive the desired support from these regulators” she stated.

About The Seed Transformation Network Ghana

The Stanford Institute for Innovation in Developing Economies (Stanford Seed) is a Stanford Graduate School of Business-led initiative with the objective of ending the cycle of poverty in developing economies.

Stanford Seed’s Transformation Programme supports Small and Medium-sized businesses looking to achieve massive growth and scale in the West Africa sub-region.

Ghanaian alumni of Stanford Seed constitute the Seed Transformation Network, Ghana. Over 100 Ghanaian entrepreneurs have so far benefited from the training.