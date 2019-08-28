CHRAJ Closes In On Suspended PPA Boss

Adjenim Boateng Adjei

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) says it has given the under fire Adjenim Boateng Adjei (AB Adjei), who has been suspended by the President as head of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), 10 days to respond to conflict of interest allegations levelled against him.

The PPA CEO was suspended following a documentary titled 'Contracts for Sale' which was put together by investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, highlighting alleged procurement misconduct.

CHRAJ Boss Joseph Whittal said on Citi FM yesterday that the response from AB Adjei would determine the next line of action of the commission.

“We had a brainstorming session yesterday. We have assessed the case and we came to the conclusion that it is right for Mr. Adjenim Boateng to give us his comments and to either admit or deny the allegation. He has been given ten days within which to expressly write his response and any documentation that he would want us to see,” he said.

“We will study that and carry out our own investigation if necessary; then we'll proceed to invite him if he has not admitted it. If he admits, we will go straightforward and take action based on his information but if he denies it, the Constitution requires us to go into full investigation and take action,” he added.

Following the exposé by Manasseh Azure Awuni, President Akufo-Addo suspended the PPA boss and referred him to both the CHRAJ and the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

A letter signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency last Thursday, said: “The suspension follows the broadcast of allegations made against him in an investigative documentary conducted by Manasseh Azuri Awuni titled 'Contracts for Sale'.”

It said President Akufo-Addo has “subsequently referred the allegations involving conflict of interest to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of Special Prosecutor for their prompt action.”

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, in an exposé titled 'Contracts for Sale', was able to reveal that Talent Discovery Limited (TDL), a company incorporated in June 2017 that has links with the PPA boss, won a number of government contracts through restrictive tendering.

The journalist also reported that the company was engaged in selling contracts. Undercover encounters with the General Manager of the Company, Thomas Amoah, revealed that the company was selling a GH¢22.3 million road contract to K-Drah Enterprise, a fake company Manasseh used for the investigation.

This contract was awarded to B-Molie Limited, a company Mr. Amoah said was a sister company of TDL.

The company also had for sale a Ministries of Works & Housing contract to construct a concrete drain at Santa Maria in Accra, as well as a contract to build a one-storey dormitory block in the Asante Akim North District.

The revelation has rekindled heated political debate as far as the fight against corruption in the country is concerned.

---Daily Guide