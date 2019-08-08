Police Investigates Akyem Osenase Chief’s Murder

The Eastern Regional Police Command is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a Chief, Nana Ofori Bediako, at his residence in Akyem Osenase.

The 68-year-old man is believed to have been stabbed at his home on Monday by unknown assailants.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the St. Dominic Hospital at Akwatia.

Speaking to Citi News, Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Seargent Francis Gormado said Police suspect foul play.

“It was on the 5th of this month that this incident happened at a village called Osinase near Akwatia where the late chief Nana Bediako was murdered in his home by unknown assailants. As we speak, the Eastern Regional Police Command has instituted full scale investigations into the incident so the crime scene management team was there. They did all the necessary work that they are supposed to do.”

“The body has been sent to St. Dominic Hospital for preservation. What we are asking for is that we believe there is a background to the whole incident because the man was stabbed in his home. Nothing was taken from him. None of his personal belongings was taken,” Seargent Gormado added.

