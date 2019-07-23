Insipid Christianity and a Pathetic People

C. S. Lewis compared humankind to small children living in the slums and making mud castles; and refusing to go to the beach for they couldn't imagine a water body so large and sand so plentiful. He was talking about how man gets satisfied with mediocre and silly things when God has more to offer. He believed that the end of man and all being is the glory of God.

I too believe so and I'll do my literary mentor proud by comparing the Ghanaian Church to a drowning man who is crying because his new shoes are wet. We have no conception of the task placed on us so we worry about inconsequential and mundane things that we can't take to eternity.

Did you ever go to a funeral? They talk of all the great things the person did and left behind. We leave behind, its our heritage. The only thing we take along is the "Christian job" we did. Paul said the souls he had helped in saving were the crowns he'll present to his Savior and Master. Which crowns will you have to present?

Will it be the car you got by the power of Jehovah Jireh or the job you got by prophecy or the people you killed with the anointing? You may think that the prophecy, grace or anointing will go with you, but you will find out that you have been sincerely wrong.

All you can show for your short and tiresome life is the Christian job you did. What is the Christian job? The Christian job is reconciliation. Our only urgent and most important job is reconciling lost man to God. We do that by preaching the Gospel, everything we do - waking, working, praying, fasting, eating, drinking, partying, etc - is all preparation for reconciling lost man to God.

The Holy Spirit was not given so we can just declare things and He wasn’t given so we can work magic, but He was given so we can be like Christ, so we can better understand our task and carry it out. The Holy Spirit was given to animate our preaching and make it real to the lost. Ah, the good things of the Spirit we miss out on because we can’t imagine the depth of our purpose

I have never seen a drowning man but I imagine he will not worry much about his suit much less his shoe. Why then is the Church; amid all the hatred of God, the brothels and bars, the desecration of all that is sacred, still holding on to the faith that our petty toys and comfort is reason enough for our salvation! God did not just save us to make us comfortable but He did save us to make us comforters.

A wife or husband, a car or plane, a house or factory; these are all good and noble but that is not what is needful. God gives us those as means to His end. The Church has turned these nice things into the end.

We now talk like the Holy Spirit is for us, like Christ died primarily for us, like God will loose His throne if we do not get this or that. Listen to our prayers and you will have to marvel at the wisdom of Satan. We now talk to God like we would a servant who lives to fulfil our every whim – “God do this by fire by force ...”, “I command heaven to listen ...”, “I command the Spirit of God ...”

Who are you? Did you not read Job? Where you there when He made even the smallest part of creation? You cannot even make one hair on your head white or black yet you dare tell God what to do! Ah, the wisdom and deceit of the devil. He got us just where he wants. We have lost our reason for being as a Church and we have adopted power, anointing and things.

The world is drowning and we are drowning with it yet we cry for our shoe. God should be merciful to us and wake us up for He has said "arise sleeper and Christ shall shine on you" and also its "for those who sleep in darkness to arise to the dawn".

Its a new age and those who notice the peril of the Church will change their prayers and lives, we will also change our reasoning and giving - we will not be content to pray for souls to repent, we will ask them to their face to repent, we will not be content to give our money and goods then stay home for others to go we will go. God bless you

Source: www.inGodded.com