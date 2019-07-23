2019 PIE UK Opens With A Call On The Diaspora To Visit Ghana And Experience New Dawn

Ghana’s deputy High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Mrs. Rita Tani Iddi has urged Africans in the diaspora to visit Ghana this year to experience what she calls “The new dawn” and also celebrate the strengths and resilience of the African spirit.

“Come and experience the sounds, music, people and unique scenery of Ghana, a country dotted with some of the UNESCO heritages that unfold the silent memorials of our history....” The Deputy High Commissioner suggests.

Mrs. Tani Iddi was speaking at the Media launch of Panafest International Expo (PIE UK), an event scheduled for Summer 2020 in London to showcase and bring Africans in the Diaspora together to get them to take part in activities making the Pan-African festival which takes place every two years in Ghana.

The Media Launch was held at the Ghana High Commission in London.

Minister Plenipotentiary and Head of Chancery at the Ghana Commission UK, Mrs. Matilda Alomatu Osei Agyeman advised attendees at the media launch, made up of Caribbean and nationals of other African countries not to sit on the fence as Ghana opens its arms to Africans and people of African descent through this innovative project.

Other speakers at the event included Mr Kofi Addo, Mrs. Joyce Koranteng Asamoah in charge of Commonwealth and the Diaspora, Mrs Adoma Dennis, Minister Counsellor at the Welfare and Consular department and Mrs. Freda Bediako Puni Of the Political and Economy Department of the Ghana High Commission.

Adding his voice, PIE UK Music Ambassador, Jupitar said: "We will announce the date, venue alongside an official website and more details, at a Launch concert in Manchester on August 10th to kick-start prep for the 2020 Summer PIE UK event in London"

PIE UK is being organized by the Pan African Art Society, UK (PAAS), Musicbiz Ghana, Musicians Union of Ghana, Showbiz Africa, UNAfrik, Malaika Media and other UK Partners.

Dodzie Numekevor,

Head Of Public Affairs and Information,

Ghana High Commission UK