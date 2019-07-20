10 Reasons Why You Need A Website For Your Church

Your church needs a Web site . It’s that simple. This media-driven world may be a bewildering place, and a church Web site may seem complicated and expensive. But still, every church needs a Web site. Here’s why.

1. A Church Web site brings people to your church. If someone wants to find a church in your area, how are they going to find it? If your first answer is, “my members,” you’re wrong. Most people go straight to Google.

2. A Church Web site connects people. Fellowship takes place even when people aren’t physically together. Church Web sites give members a way to interact and fellowship throughout the week. This kind of interaction helps build unity.

3. A Church Web site organizes church events. Church Web sites help people stay up to date with your church’s events—from women fellowship meetings to Sunday services.

4. A Church Web site answers questions about the church. People have all kinds of questions about churches. Music? Denomination? Bible version? How can you answer all these questions? Two words: Church Web site.

5. A Church Web site is the church’s testimony. Within seconds of accessing your church Web site, a person forms opinions about your church—for better or worse. A good Web site is a great way to communicate a good testimony.

6. A Church Web site broadcasts your message globally. Instantly—without buying a ticket, experiencing jet lag, or eating airline food, your church can reach as far as Europe, Asia, and other African countries. Regardless of its size, your church can spread its message worldwide.

7. A Church Web site saves you money on advertising. Any pastor wants the biggest bang for the buck when it comes to church marketing. Church Web sites are way more visible and far less expensive than any other form of church advertising.

8. A Church Web site stores your media. A church Web site gives you a digital media library. Storing sermon recordings online is a great way to increase the longevity and reach of sermons.

9. A Church Web site increases your church’s income. People pay their bills online, invest their money online, and read their bank statements online. Can they also give to their church online? With a church Web site, yes.

10. A Church Web site gives your church the relevance necessary to communicate today. This generation has witnessed the launch of the digital age.

Creating a Church Web site is the primary means of jumping on the information superhighway and reaching our generation for Christ.

