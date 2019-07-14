Frank Adjei, Others Get Honorary Doctorate Degrees

The Ternopil National Economic University, Ukraine, has conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree on Frank Adjei, the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rema-Jason Company Limited, Rema-Jason Ventures, Lovers Band, NAPLOAG and GNCBBLLOA.

Mr. Frank Adjei was honoured alongside Nana Kwadwo Gyasi, CEO of Nana Kwadwo Gyasi Company Limited, Elder Bismarck Amoah, Founder of Bohye Prayer and Revival Center and Hon. Eric Opoku.

The honorary doctorate degrees are in recognition of their entrepreneurship leadership and selfless contributions to the advancement of humanity as well as the overall contributions to the socio-economic development of Ghana.

Mr. Frank Adjei, Nana Kwadwo Gyasi, Elder Bismarck Amoah and Hon. Eric Opoku were honoured at a ceremony held on Saturday, 13th July, 2019, inside Great Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi under the auspices of the Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce and Administration (BORGCA) and Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI).

According to the University, Mr. Frank Adjei's immense contribution in founding Ghana National Chamber of Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents, Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited, and National Association of Private Lotto Operators and Agents in Ghana has created employment and jobs for many people in the community and Ghana at large.

"Notwithstanding, your loyalty to support the Orphanages, Schools, Deprived Communities, Villages, fellow Businessmen and women, and also giving Scholarships to students within and across boundaries has today earned you this honour. You are a worthy model magnate, a well-founded philanthropist and a beacon of hope to the Ghanaian and the entire African continent", the university further indicated.

Mr. Frank Adjei has a business interest in Lottery, Commerce, Real Estate, Hospitality, Transport and Entertainment.

He founded the Ghana National Chamber of Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents, Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited, and National Association of Private Lotto Operators and Agents in Ghana.

He has employed over 350 Lotto Agents and 100, 000 Lotto Writers across Ghana.

In the Real Estate and Hospitality Industry, Mr. Frank Adjei owns Hostels and Houses across Ghana, and these properties are managed by companies he founded such as Rema-Jason Company Limited and Rema-Jason Ventures respectively.

Mr. Frank Adjei also operates transport with a considerable number of vehicles. He equally owns an Entertainment Company known as Lovers Band, which provides services for Churches, Funeral Homes and Restaurants across the Country.

Mr. Frank Adjei is a philanthropic and he has touched so many lives with his generosity. He provides Scholarships to the needy but brilliant students, supports Churches, fellow Businessmen and women, Orphanages, Schools, Deprived Communities and Villages.

Mr. Frank Adjei has provided thousands of jobs to Ghanaians especially the Youth.

Society has indeed benefited and continue to benefit from the goodness and compassion of Mr. Frank Adjei.

It was on the basis of above-mentioned achievements that motivated Ternopil National Economic University, Ukraine, BORGCA and COGAI to conferred on Mr. Frank Adjei with the Honourary Doctorate Degree.

The Communications Strategist and Director of International Relations for BORGCA/COGAI, Mr. Isaac Rockson, explained at the ceremony that Mr. Frank Adjei, Nana Kwadwo Gyasi and Elder Bismarck Amoah deserved to be honoured because they have worked hard to create numerous jobs to better the lives and living conditions of several people in Ghana.

He stated that "We don't just honour people but of great integrity and credibility".

Prof. Gregory from the Ternopil National Economic University, in his congregational speech, commended the awardees for contributing positively and immensely to the development of Ghana.

However, Dr. Frank Adjei, in his acceptance speech, encouraged Ghanaians especially the youth to embrace humility, hard work, God-fearing and Knowledge over quick means of getting money.