MTN Ghana Tops All, Wins 11 Awards At GITTA

MTN Ghana has been adjudged African Telecommunications Company of the Year at 9th Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA) held in Accra on Friday. MTN Ghana also received 10 other prestigious awards.

MTN Ghana received the Customer Experience Award, Mobile Money Provider Award, Mobile Operator Award and Sustainability and Social Impact Award. MTN has received these awards in previous years. In addition, the company received the Mobile Operator Award and Telecom Brand of the Year Award.

Specific teams and leaders of MTN Ghana were also awarded for their outstanding performance. Leading the pack was the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh who received the Telecoms CEO of the year. MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter was also adjudged the African CEO of the Year.

The IT, Mobile Money and Customer Care Teams were also awarded for being the best in the industry.

“These awards are a testament that our continuous investment in our human resources and the network continue to yield results. We will continue to challenge ourselves to go the extra mile to delight our customers, CEO of MTN Ghana said.

In his address at the GITTA Awards, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia expressed the willingness of the Government to partner FinTechs and other stakeholders in the ICT sector to provide solutions to the challenges facing society. He said, “Given the abundance of talent, I am confident that the quest to formalize the largely informal Ghanaian economy will be successful”.

Over the years, MTN has been recognized by several institutions both locally and internationally for the unparalleled commitment to high performance and leadership.

The GITTA Awards is organized by Instinct Wave to recognize institutions and personalities that have embraced digitization and introduced innovation designed to make delivery of services more efficient. In 2018, MTN Ghana became the first telecoms provided in Ghana to be inducted into the GITTA Hall of Fame.