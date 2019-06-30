I didn't go to church today and some one was quick to call me a sinner. But does going to church make you a saint?

In John 4:21, "Jesus said..., believe me, ... ye shall neither in this mountain, nor yet at Jerusalem, worship the Father."

Take note of the words: mountain and Jerusalem. These are symbolic terms for physical structures for religious worship, which include buildings like churches, and mosques

What does this mean? It simply means that we do not need to go to any of these places to worship God. According to Jesus, true worshippers... worship the Father in spirit and in truth" John 4:23

Your spirit is your heart; and your heart is your closet. This is where God wants us to worship Him: In our closet, and not in public places like church goers and mosque goers do. Jesus called them hypocrites and warned us not to be like they.

Matthew 6:5-6 ...

[5]And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward.

[6]But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.

Dear reader, God wants us to worship Him in sincerity and not in carnality. Nowadays, many people worship Him for personal benefit and selfish reasons. That's what I call carnality. And that's why we have more miracle seekers in churches today than true worshippers.

Church leaders are not even helping matters... Instead of them to look after God's flock under their care, they are busy making money out of them, accumulating wealth for themselves and for their families in the name of tithe and offering. Meanwhile, many of the church members from whom they collect the tithes and offerings are hungry, naked and beggarly. Jesus said these people (church leaders) have made the house of God, which ought to be a house of prayer, a den of thieves.. Luke 19:46. Little wonder we see greed, hatred, malice, jealousy and all forms of sin in churches today.

Now, Is it such a place and with such a people you want me to worship the holy God? God forbid!

Of course, the apostle Paul admonishes us in Hebrews 10:25, not to forsake the assembly of the brethren . But who are my brethren?

Brethren are like-minded people; and like they say, Birds of a feather flock together.

My brethren are true worshippers of God like I am. We worship God in our closet (heart). So, you can't find us in public places like mosques and churches... Those who go to public places to worship God, Jesus call them hypocrite. We 're not of the same feather, so we can't flock together.

Pastors nowadays are thieves. Church goers are hypocrite. Imams are liers... Muslims are murderers etc. Why? The same people who go to church on Sundays and mosques on Fridays are the same corrupt people in the society... What are we not saying?

I rather worship God in my closet (my heart) than to worship Him amongst thieves in public buildings, making myself a hypocrite like they are.

The God whom I worship in my closet is a righteous God who sees in secret; and He says He will reward me in the open... Matthew 6:1-18. Amen!

I do not need the stamp of any religion to enjoy a fellowship with God. I thank God I can read for myself... I thank God I have a copy of the Holy Bible and a copy of the holy Quran; and above all, I thank God I have the Holy spirit living on the inside of me. He has and will continue to guide me into all truth... John16:13. HALLELUJAH!

http://www.modernghana.com/news/934803/religion-is-confusion.html