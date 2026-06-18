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UE/R: Bolga notorious robber, accomplice busted in Zorbisi after dawn attack on woman

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
Regional News UE/R: Bolga notorious robber, accomplice busted in Zorbisi after dawn attack on woman
THU, 18 JUN 2026

The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested a suspected notorious armed robber and his alleged accomplice following an intelligence‑led operation at Zorbisi, a suburb of Bolgatanga.

The prime suspect, 26‑year‑old Jeffrey Alentis, was picked up in connection with a robbery incident that occurred in the early hours of Monday, June 16, 2026, at Zaari in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

According to police sources, at about 4:00 a.m., a female victim was asleep in her room when the suspect allegedly scaled the fence wall of her residence and gained access to the compound. He is said to have entered the victim’s room through the kitchen while wearing a face mask.

Police report that the suspect sprayed the victim with pepper spray before fleeing with her laptop computer and a Samsung Galaxy A07 mobile phone. He also allegedly forced the victim to reveal her phone password and mobile money PIN before escaping.

Acting on intelligence gathered during investigations, police tracked and arrested Alentis at his hideout in Zorbisi. During interrogation, he allegedly led investigators to his accomplice, Moro Mohammed, a mobile phone dealer in Bolgatanga.

Police subsequently retrieved all the stolen items from Mohammed’s possession. The recovered laptop and mobile phone have been secured as exhibits to support ongoing investigations.

Both suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The Upper East Regional Police Commander, ACP Ferguson Dzikunu, reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to maintaining peace and security across the region. He assured residents that the command remains resolute in protecting law‑abiding citizens and combating criminal activities.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and continue providing information that can help security agencies prevent and fight crime in their communities.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

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