08.06.2019 Headlines

By Staff Writer
Takoradi Residents Protest Over Kidnapped Girls, Vow To Storm Police Headquarters In Accra
JUN 8, 2019 HEADLINES

Relatives of the 3 kidnapped teenage girls have hit the streets of Sekondi-Takoradi for the second time to put pressure on the Ghana Police to rescue the girls.

The aggrieved relatives were joined in the demonstration by residents of the metropolis, who find the situation disturbing and alarming.

The demonstrators ended their march at the Takoradi Jubilee Park where they met the Regional Minister to present their petition.

The demonstrators held placards with the inscriptions, “Families Are Crying, Families Are In Pain”, other signs read “We need answers”.

According to the families of the kidnapped girls, they will storm the headquarters in Accra if the police fail to rescue the kidnapped girls.

