The Bible is not the Word of God: The Word of God according to the Bible is Jesus

There's no verse in the Bible that tells us that the word of God is the Bible. Rather, the Bible itself tells us that the word of God is Jesus. (John 1:14. ) And the Bible only refers to itself as "the scripture" (2 Timothy 3:16.) But why then are we now changing things, calling the Bible the Word of God?

We grew up to hear people call the Bible the word of God, and we joined them. We didn't bother to find out if the Bible is really what they say it is. And this is exactly the problem with the world. Most of us do things because we see people do them. I call such people "follow follow". And not until we refrain from such act, we ''ll continue to be exploited by religious leaders and politicians.

Now let me ask you this one question; have you ever read where the Bible refers to itself as the Word of God?

Mind you, Paul only referred to the Bible as "the scripture" (2 Timothy 3:16). And as a thinker, you ought to know that there's a difference between the Word of God and the scripture. Before we look into this, I 'll like us to know what the Bible really says about itself... Now, let's let the Bible speak for itself. Here's a quick look at the Bible:

The Bible is a collection of 66 books divenely written by some 40 holy men within the period of 1,600 years. These holy men wrote as they were inspired by God. Now, what did they write?

* the words of God

* the words of men and

* the words of the devil

...for the purpose of teaching, correcting and instructing in righteousness (2Timothy 3:16)

For example, it was Lucifer the devil that made this statement "command these stones to be made bread" (Matthew 4:3). Was it not recorded in the Bible? Now, can you call that one the Word of God?

Take a look at another popular statement in the Bible... "God gives and God takes"(Job 1:21). Can you call that erroneous statement made by Job the Word of God? God cannot contradict himself "For the gifts and calling of God are without repentance" (Romans 11:29). When Job made that statement, he was not yet enlightened about where his calamity came from. So, he spoke in error and later realised his mistake:

"... Surely, I spoke of things I did not understand, things too wonderful for me to know.... Therefore I despise myself and repent in dust and ashes" (Job 42:3, 6)

Further more. God spoke his words through the mouth of the prophet Jeremiah and it was recorded by Baruch.... for I know the thought that I think towards you; they are thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope." Jeremiah 29:11

Now Take Note: There's a difference between the Word of God and the words of God.

John 1:1 refers to the Word of God (singular). And Deuteronomy 18:18 talks about the words of God (plural). They are two different meanings

The Word of God in John 1:1 is singular and actually refers to Jesus the Christ (John 1:14), while the words of God as used in Deuteronomy 18:18 is plural and refers to prophecies/oracles, which are words that proceed from the mouth of God's inspired prophets, (Jeremiah 1:9, Isaiah 51:16). Some of the prophecies/oracles of these prophets were actually documented and some of those that were documented in those days are what have been compiled to make up the BIBLE we know today. Thus, we have the Oracle of Malachi (Malachi 1:1), Prophecy Of Ahijah, the Visions of Iddo, the Sayings of the Seers... etc ( 2 Chronicles 9:29, 2 Chronicles 33:19). These are what the apostle Paul actually referred to as the scripture. 2 Timothy 3:16.

Points To Note

* The Word of God is Jesus who proceeds from God

* The words of God are prophecies/oracles from the mouth of God's prophets (Compare and contrast John 1:1, Deuteronomy 18:18)

These prophecies (words of God), together with the words of men (as we can see in 1 Corinthians 7:12 when Paul gave us his own opinion on marriage), as well as the words of the devil (as we can see when the devil had conversation with God in Job 1:6-12), all these words from these three different sources make up the book called the scripture which we call Bible today; and they were documented by men under divine inspiration, so that their reader 'll be corrected and instructed in righteousness (2Timothy 3:16)

Be that as it may, it's not enough reason to conclude that the Bible is the Word of God. You cannot equate the words of a mortal man to the words of an immortal God neither can you equate the words of Mr. lucifer to the words of the Most High God. And Just because they are contained in the same book doesn't make the book the Word of God. The Word of God is not a book. The Word of God is more than a book. The Word of God is a person and according to the Bible, the Word of God is JESUS THE CHRIST! (John 1:1, 12, 14) And the Bible, which you call the word of God, regards itself as "the scripture" 2 Timothy 3:16

Now, my point is this: God created the entire world through His Word and this Word of His should not be mistaken for something else or taken merely for a book. Before the Bible was ever written, the Word of God existed. So, the Bible cannot be the Word of God! It can best be described as a book that contains God's words. The Bible calls itself the scripture. (John 1:1-4; Colossians 1:15-16; Hebrews 1:1-2)

So stop changing things... Daniel 7:25

Do not follow the crowd to err... Exodus 23:2

The Bible is the modern day name for the scripture... 2Timothy 3:16

The Bible is not the Word of God because the Word of God is Jesus... John 1:14

This is a true saying and worthy of all acceptance... 1 Timothy 1:9w

FINALLY,

After reading this post, there 'll still be some people who 'll continue to call the Bible the Word of God. After all, their pastors call the Bible the Word of God and God is doing many mighty works through them... But remember, the doing of mighty works is not a criteria that shows u 're right with God. Jesus says...

Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.

Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works?

And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity. Matthew 7:21-23

Search the scripture and you 'll see that Jesus is the Word of God...

John 1:1-4

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men.

Colossians 1:15-16

He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For by Him all things were created that are in heaven and that are on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or principalities or powers. All things were created through Him and for Him.

Hebrews 1:1-2

God, who at various times and in various ways spoke in time past to the fathers by the prophets, has in these last days spoken to us by His Son, whom He has appointed heir of all things, through whom also He made the worlds