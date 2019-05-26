Religion Is Confusion

I don't believe in religion. I simply believe in God and God has no religion...

Religion is only an attempt to define God. But no man can actually define God because God is too big for one mind or group of minds to comprehend, describe or explain. You can't box God in your small head!

The earliest attempt made by man to do such was at the Tower of Babel in the city of Babylon in Iraq, thousands of years ago; and it was metaphorically recorded in the Bible (Genesis 11:1-9). And of course, we all know what it resulted to... ...Confusion!

This confusion is what time has modernized over the years into the different religions we have in the world today. Ând this has succeeded in making fanatics and hypocrites out of many ignorant people. Now, just imagine this... The Jews say, there is but one God, whose name they call YAHWEH. Muslims say no; His name is ALLAH... Christians say Jesus is Lord... Yet, they forget the fact that they are all referring to the same God. The same God of father Abraham. Can't you see that they are confused? Are they not truly confused? They ought to know that they are all referring to the same and one God but in different tongues, knowledge, and understanding

This is why Paul the apostle urged us to be united in faith (Ephesians 4:13)... We all believe in the same God but in different understanding. And understanding is the platform where differences are unified.

Now, one thing that must be noted is this: Your Belief alone, cannot save you. Faith without work is dead. (James 2:26) You need to justify your belief in God with a godly lifestyle. This is what matters and not religion. Religion will only make you a fanatic and a hypocrite...

You that profess to be a Jew, Christian, Muslim etc; does the God you serve ask you to be wicked, corrupt and inhuman? 75% of the world's population today profess religion, yet the world is wickedly corrupt... The same people who go to church and mosque are the same people practicing corruption in society. This simply points to the fact that we profess religion more than we truly love God.

Once again, religion will only make fanatics and hypocrites out of us... It will tear us apart and end us up in strife, division, and hatred amongst ourselves... That is why you see the Muslims killing Christians, Jews fighting Muslims, etc.. And it will continue to be like this until we break free from religion sentiment... And this is what I call religion bondage

To this end, Jesus came... He came to save us from this doom. He came to put an end to this confusion called religion, which gave birth to the law. Thus, the scriptures say... Christ came to put an end to the law. Amen! Romans 10:4

I, therefore, urge you to acknowledge Jesus the Christ. He is the salvation from religion bondage! Quran 19:21

Think of these Biblical and Quranic verses

Psalm 133:1

How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity!

John 17:23

I in them and you in me— so that they may be brought to complete unity. Then the world will know that you sent me and have loved them even as you have loved me.

Quran, 2:62

In the Name of Allâh, the Compassionate, the Merciful;

{Those who believe indeed in that which is revealed unto thee, and those who are Jews, and the supporters of Jesus(Christians), and Sabaeans, whoever believeth in Allah and the Last Day and doeth right, surely their reward is with their Lord, and there shall no fear come upon them neither shall they grieve.}

Quran, 2:285

In the Name of Allâh, the Compassionate, the Merciful

{The Messenger has believed in what was revealed to him from his Lord, and [so have] the believers. All of them have believed in Allah and His angels and His books and His messengers, [saying], "We make no distinction (they say) between any of His messengers." And they say: "We hear and we obey; (We seek) Your forgiveness, Our Lord, and to You is the ultimate return."}