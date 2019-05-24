Assemblies of God Ultra-Modern Headquarters Ready

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God of Ghana, Rev Professor Yaw Frimpong Manso, has assigned divine connotations to the record time completion of the ultra-modern edifice to be used as the headquarters of the church in record time.

Billed to be known as the Great Commission House, the ultra-modern Headquarters of Assemblies of God will be inaugurated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in Accra on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

The Construction work started in 2017 and completed in a record time of 28 months.

Rev. Professor Frimpong Manso said the “ significance of the project is three fold - it reflects what the Lord has done for Assemblies of God , Ghana for the past 88 years “. He recalled efforts by past administrations of the church to build the headquarters but which did not materialize.

“The finished project is therefore a symbol of what God has done”, adding that “the Great Commission House would serve as an avenue to spread the gospel and Pentecostal flames to all parts of the world. “

The General Superintendent said the construction of the project “also indicates that when people are together and work as a team there’s nothing they can’t achieve with the help of God.” Rev Professor Frimpong Manso asked Ghanaians to endeavor to bury their differences, come together and achieve the impossible.

He said thirdly the Great Commission House would be “a center of excellence where Christian values would be upheld and where accountability and work ethics would be showcased to the glory of God. “

Assemblies of Ghana was established in Ghana in 1931. It has about 522,000 members with 4, 450 branches throughout the country.