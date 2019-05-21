COP Tiwaa Is Grossly Incompetent, Simple as That

Following the massive torrents of calls for Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), to promptly resign or be removed by either Mr. David Appeatu, the Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service, or President Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, predictably, some homeboys of Ms. Addo-Danquah have vigorously and, one could aptly say, laudably gone to bat for the CID’s Chief Sleuth. However, for the most part, such shamelessly tendentious and blindly partisan support for Maame Yaa Tiwaa has grossly missed the point of the massive call for the immediate removal of the country’s Chief Investigator.

You see, such judgment call is neither absolutely based on the patently erroneous presumption that, somehow, the CID’s Chief is woefully bereft of any impressive personal achievements, both academic and professional; neither is such call scandalously based on widespread cynicism on the part of Maame Tiwaa’s critics. Rather, it is aptly and emphatically based on the generally dismal track-record of the Ghana Police Service, in particular the CID, in the fighting of heinous crimes, such as the brutal assassination of Mr. Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, grandson of the legendary and immortalized Doyen of Gold Coast and Modern Ghanaian Politics, Dr. Joseph Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah, and extant New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Akyem-Abuakwa-North. And most recently, of course, the equally grisly murder of Mr. Ahmed Suale, the former investigative journalist with the Anas Aremeyaw Anas-owned and operated Tiger-Eye Company.

You see, we are inescapably talking about National Security here; and this mischievous attempt to cavalierly paper over the clearly gross incompetence of COP Addo-Danquah will not wash and ought to be squarely envisaged or perceived for what it incontrovertibly is – that is, abject and gross professional incompetence. For example, how often have Ghanaians not been told by personnel of the Ghana Police Service that the prime suspects in the brutal slaying of Mr. Ahmed Suale have been apprehended, only to be shortly, scandalously and contradictorily told, once again, that absolutely no substantive criminal suspects have been apprehended, after all? It is quite irrefutably clear that Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah was sedulously following the same playbook, when the National Chief Sleuth reportedly told the Ghanaian public in a media interview that the hideout or hideouts of the kidnappers of the allegedly kidnapped teenage schoolgirls from the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis had been located, and that the police was very close to rescuing the alleged victims and bringing the criminal culprits to justice.

That the alleged perpetrators of the kidnappings are reported to be of Nigerian extraction or descent, that is, from the globally infamous home or beehive of the Boko Haram, does not seem to have meliorated the anxiety of the relatives of the alleged victims and the Ghanaian public at large. Now, let us neatly cut this suavely couched arrant nonsense about which victimized Ghanaian citizens readily qualify to be classified as “low-value” targets of kidnapping or “high-value” targets and see the gross incompetence of the CID’s boss and her staff and professional associates for what it is. Indeed, the last thing that Ghanaians need here is a self-preening pontifical but decidedly vacuous lecture or screed on the requisite strategic maneuvers or blueprint for fighting or tactically disarming potentially dangerous kidnappers.

Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

May 21, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]