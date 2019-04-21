The Misplaced Priority Of Cletus Ngaaso!

It is unfortunate that a respectable person like Cletus Ngaaso, refuses to thank God for his promotion to Senior Lecturer which materialized within six (6) months after he applied under Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni’s stewardship of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

Even though Cletus Ngaaso appears to sympathize with the dismissed Vice-Chancellor (VC) of UEW, thus Prof. Avoke, which is self-inflicted, at least, reasonable people expected Cletus Ngaaso, to have thanked God and expressed some form of appreciation to the legitimate and unfazed Vice-Chancellor (VC) of UEW, thus Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, for his pragmatic and proactive leadership that led to his timely promotion.

Unfortunately, Cletus Ngaaso failed to appreciate the efficiency of Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni’s administration over the failed administration of Prof. Avoke, and wished that his promotion shouldn’t have been used as an example by me as one of the ‘million’ successes, chalked by the unshakable Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, the undisputed Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba.

I promised Cletus Ngaaso that I will mention his name more frequently in my subsequent write-ups after his complaint to me on Saturday 20th April 2019, and this is just the beginning of such ‘good’ things to come his way. Apart from Allah and an injunction, NOTHING can stop me from mentioning Cletus Ngaaso’s name in my write-ups.

As someone I previously held in high esteem, I had expected Cletus Ngaaso to have disputed my facts, but NOT the mere mention of his name, because in the words of William Shakespeare: “What’s in a name”?

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)