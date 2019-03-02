Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
41 minutes ago | Africa

Pollard Kicks Bulls To Rare Away Triumph Over Lions

By AFP
Handre Pollard was the 20-point star as the Bulls beat the Lions. By Juan MABROMATA (AFP)
Handre Pollard was the 20-point star as the Bulls beat the Lions. By Juan MABROMATA (AFP)

Captain and fly-half Handre Pollard kicked 20 points as the Bulls beat the Lions 30-12 Saturday -- their first Super Rugby victory in Johannesburg since 2012.

Pollard, deputising as skipper for injured lock Lood de Jager, slotted six penalties and a conversion from eight shots at goal at Ellis Park.

It took his season tally to 52 points from three matches, 17 more than second-place Hayden Parker from Japanese outfit the Sunwolves.

Pollard kicked the Bulls into the lead on 14 minutes, they led 14-0 at the half and sealed victory five minutes from time when full-back Warrick Gelant scored a try.

Victory lifted the Bulls three places to fourth, three points behind leaders and defending champions the Crusaders from New Zealand.

The Lions, runners-up in the past three Super Rugby finals, slid two places to 10th after a second successive loss in the southern hemisphere franchise championship.

While Eli Snyman starred as a replacement for De Jager, the Lions struggled without injured captain and No. 8 Warren Whiteley, who was replaced by hooker Malcolm Marx.

"It was a great team effort," said Pollard, the likeliest Springboks playmaker at the 2019 World Cup in Japan this September.

"I did not expect to win by such a wide margin given the Lions' record against us at Ellis Park in recent seasons.

"Everyone contributed and I want to give special praise to Eli. He had big shoes to fill as a replacement for Lood and lasted the full 80 minutes."

Marx, a finalist for the 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year award won by Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton, led the Lions even though fly-half Elton Jantjies is the official vice-captain.

"We rarely got out of our half in the first half and when we did, we made mistakes. Obviously, we missed Warren, who is a great captain and leader."

Duane Vermeulen was the Bulls' other try-scorer while props Carlu Sadie and Dylan Smith scored a try each for the Lions with Jantjies converting one.

Africa
Powered By Modern Ghana
Social Media Emboldens Anti-Bouteflika Movement
Battling Raja Desperate To Avenge CAF Cup Beating By Berkane
S.Leone Chooses Endangered Chimpanzee As National Icon
Anger Over Gender Inequality, Harassment Mark Africa's Top Film Festival
TOP STORIES

I Am A Man Of Peace—Ofosu Ampofo

3 hours ago

Ofosu Ampofo To Meet CID On Monday March 4

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line