Western Multimedia MD Honoured

The Managing Director of Western MultiMedia, operators of Trinity and Fact Fm, Dr Matthew Ayeh has received an "Outstanding Achievement Award" for his contributions towards the development of humanity and society at large.

As a young entrepreneur, he has established over seven companies which has provided employment to over 500 people.

One of his stations, Fact Fm also received a "Community Impact Award" while one of the station’s programs, 'Fact in the Morning' received the Best Radio Programme of the year 2018 award.

According to the Executive Chairman of the United Clergy Association, organizers of the awards, Bishop Dr Kwame Aburam Anoff Senior said, the association discovered Dr Matthew Ayeh as a young man who stands tall among his peers.

He was described as a man of honour, distinguished in all aspects of life, and contributing to the growth of society and humanity.

"You will recall that apart from the Outstanding Achievement Award, Dr Mathew Ayeh has received Platinum award from Bombisco Multimedia as Hardworking, Dynamic and Creative Entrepreneur in 2016 and an Honorary Doctorate Award from the Divine Theological School of Ministry and Divine International Clergy Council."

The event was held in Bogoso at the Rhema Worship Centre.