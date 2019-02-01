Diageo Appoints Gabriel Opoku-Asare To Head Society, Africa

Diageo Plc has appointed Gabriel Opoku-Asare, as Head of Society (Sustainability and Responsibility) – Africa Region. His appointment takes effect from 1st February 2019.

In his new role, Mr Opuku-Asare will lead Diageo’s Sustainability and Responsibility strategy across the beverage giants’ 13 priority markets, comprising 4 business units which are Africa Emerging Markets, East Africa, Southern Africa and Nigeria.

He will also be leading the agenda to shape the future of the business and accountable for driving and leading programmes and campaigns which focus on Water, Skills, Environment and Local Raw Materials (LRM).

Additionally, he will be accountable for regional supra national engagement with opinion leaders at institutions such as AFFRO, Africa Union, UNITAR and UNDP.

Previously, he was the Corporate Relations Director at Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc (GGBPLC), a subsidiary of Diageo Plc, where as a member of the executive management team, he strategically positioned the company’s communications and sustainability agenda to be recognized among its peers as a leading, trusted and respected consumer brands company in Ghana.

Under his leadership the GGGBPLC brand was recognized on various awards platforms including the CSR Company of the Year, CSR Manufacturing Company of the Year, among others at the Ghana CSR Excellence Awards, Best Practices in Sustainable Manufacturing at the AGI Ghana Industry Awards,

Recently, he was adjudged CSR Practitioner of the year at the 2018 Ghana CSR Excellence Awards for his strategic leadership and relentless efforts to drive and execute the company’s sustainability agenda.

Before joining GGBPLC, he was the Head of Corporate Affairs at Unilever Ghana, a member of Unilever Ghana Leadership Team and a member of Unilever Africa Region Sustainable Business and Communications Leadership Team.

Gabriel holds a BSc in Land Economy from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), a Graduate Certificate in Public Relations from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Masters in International Relations from University of Leicester and Executive Education Certificate in Shared Value Strategy from Harvard Business School.

The International Campaigns Director for Diageo Africa, Damon Ansell said, “We are very pleased to have Gabriel join the Africa team. We believe his knowledge and experience in Stakeholder engagement, Public Policy and Sustainable Development will be invaluable to Diageo’s Africa ambition as we continue to shape the future of the business in Diageo’s developing markets”.

Managing Director, GGBPLC, Gavin Pike said Gabriel has been a key member of the Ghana Executive team, who over the last few years has contributed immensely to support the business’ commercial and sustainability agenda

“We can only wish him well on the impressive career trajectory, as his appointment once again underscores Diageo’s growth plan for employees across its markets and also reinforces Diageo as a great place to work”, he added.

---JoyBusiness