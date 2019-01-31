Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
GCB Finances Cocoa Purchasing With Over 30 Trucks

By GCB
The branded GCB Trucks for the carting of cocoa

GCB Bank Limited is giving some boost to the cocoa sector with the purchase of over 30 duty vehicles for the carting of cocoa straight from the hinterlands to the country's ports.

The vehicles include 30 Howo light duty and 10 heavy duty trucks as well as tractors with trailors for unmotorable roads.

A ceremony to hand over the trucks to Royal Commodities Limited, a Ghanaian Licensed Buying Company (LBC) took place at the company’s premises in Tema.

Nana Antwi Boasiako, Acting Head of Corporate Banking Department of GCB Bank, handed over the vehicles to Alhaji Zakou Adamou, Managing Director of Royal Commodities Limited.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako said GCB has been financing cocoa related businesses over the years and is committed to the development and growth of Ghanaian businesses and entrepreneurs.

Alhaji Adamu said GCB has been at the forefront and finances about 95 per cent of the company’s business.

The Deputy Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocobod, Mr Emmanuel Opuku, who witnessed the ceremony commended the Management of GCB and Royal Commodities for their healthy relationship resulting in the purchase of new trucks for the cocoa sector business.

He lauded the partnership between Cocobod and the company saying that Cocobod is interested in supporting local LBCs to compete and grow in the industry.

