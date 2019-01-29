We Can Count On Our Security Agencies To Keep Ghana Safe – Ambrose Derry

Minister for Interior, Mr. Ambrose Derry has assured the general public that security agencies in the country are capable of keeping citizens safe in the wake of recent murders and kidnapping incidents.

There are growing panic and fear among Ghanaians amidst the recent killing of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority worker, Josephine Asante as well as the killing of investigative journalist Amhed Suale. Not only that, the kidnapping of three girls in Takoradi has even made things worse with people fearing for their lives and the safety of their children.

Speaking to Class FM from the Parliament house today however, the interior Minister stressed that the security agencies are on top of the issues and citizens can count on them to keep Ghana safe.

“We do know that there is a lot that needs to be done and he is beginning to do it. We need equipment and we even need technology to come in. But we can count on our men and women in uniform (Security agencies), they are doing well but we expect them to do better. God help us”, Mr. Ambrose Derry said.

He further revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo takes the security of this country very seriously and is doing everything in his power to ensure that the security agencies get what they need to carry out their duties. According to him, the state of security in the country is good due to the inputs by government and they are looking forward to seeing better performance from the security agencies.

“The state of security in the country is good but we are the first to even admit that we want it to even be better. There is no perfect system of security anywhere in the world and therefore you are bound to come across blips like offenses but we are very sensitive to losing lives and one life lost is one life too many. And we think that the security is up and doing as much as they can”.

“Government is providing all the resources that we can. You do know that the President from last year made extra budgetary allocation and we are doing the best we can working with international organizations, working with our neighbors and working with all of you”, Interior Minister Ambrose Derry shared.

He also highlighted that government is grateful to the public and media for keeping the government and security agencies on their toes to do their job to keep the country safe.