Tarkwa -Nseaum Municipal Gets New Ultra-Modern Basic School

A Businessman and a Philanthropist based in Tarkwa has opened a new ultra-modern basic school in Tarkwa -Nseaum in the Western Region aimed at enhancing quality education in the municipal and the Western Region at large.

The school building will provide a study area with computers and books for the student of over estimated population.

The GHC 700,000 plush edifice school facility has well – furnished classrooms where for the kindergarten each class contain 20 kids and the primary level has 30 children in each class named alphabetically, class A, class B and class C. which will help enhance teaching and learning.

Speaking under the theme “A Child-Centred Learning Environment For Holistic Growth and Development” for the inauguration ceremony on Saturday December 15th, 2018 at the school premises, Mr. Ransford Quainoo who is also the proprietor for Rainbow Montessori International School stated that, his aim of raising over GH 700,000 plush edifice school building forms part of his vision to help improve the academic standards of the children in the Nsuaem community and its environs.

“Education they say is the key to success and every child needs an enabling quality environment and a good foundation to become somebody in the future to empower themselves. Rainbow Montessori school which has been inaugurated; is to provide quality education, quality health care, good facility and also create a sound mind for children’’. He said.

The schools he said is in process of raising a Senior High School {SHS} which will be completed in few years.

Mr. Ransford Quainoo mentioned that, one of his calling responsibilities to the society is to be able to contribute to the development of the community as an entrepreneur and blessings from God. He assures that, the school has qualified trained teachers with degree and masters certificates holders with experienced ones as such. He said, the maintenance of the school is in good faith considering recent occurrence of accidents of some schools in Tarkwa and beyond.

He advise the teachers to have good relationship with parents and love the children who are brought to school as their own children and treat them as such in order of ensuring better education and good academic performance of the children as it has started already.

He urged all prospective parents and guardians considering an excellent International standard of teaching and learning with an American curriculum and tutors for their children to choose the school.

Source: thepressradio.com/Ama Boadiwa Morcher