Diverse Problems African Children Face On The Continent

Africa is a continent which has vast resources than any continent in the world but why the continent remains poor with many children suffering from hunger and malnutrition?

Many parents in Africa can’t afford to take their children to school or simply quit school. A good education is important for improving the lives of African children. Children in Africa do not have the financial resources to go to school.

Most of the African population has people living below the poverty line, and that many families cannot afford to bring their children to school because it is expensive. For example, 69% of Swaziland residents live at about $ 3 a month. This caused privileged children to have no formal education.

Crime and rape are some of the problems faced by children on the African continent. Sexual abuse is one of the biggest crimes against children that threaten the lives of many of them. Violence, domestic violence, and discrimination are among the painful things that children must do every day of their lives.

In African countries, there are poor medical facilities that have been resolved due to an increase in health problems for children. The lack of medical facilities has increased the number of deaths of children. Children suffer from water contamination due to the lack of clean drinking water.

Children also get mother-to-child health problems, where mothers abuse alcohol and drugs, creating abnormalities and growth disorders for babies.

Another problem faced by children is hunger caused by poverty, where the lack of financial resources to buy food. Hunger is rejected in malnourished children and children who are underweight. Most African countries rely on food donations to feed hungry children. There are also shelters in which orphans take care and receive essential basic needs.

A large number of children in Africa are infected and/or affected by the HIV / AIDS pandemic. This increased the number of orphans and vulnerable children and led to the fact that a large number of young people were without parents or guardians, the Pandemic was directed to a large number of households headed by children.

In addition, since these children do not fully learn, they have a high likelihood of being infected with the HIV virus, caring for their sick parents, or participating in a child labour.