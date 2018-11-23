EXP Ghana Marks International Men’s Day With School Children

On Monday, 19th November, 2018, male staff of EXP Ghana, a Marketing Communications agency went out to help school children cross the road on their way to school while giving out branded gifts and also educating them on the right way to cross the road and some traffic regulations. This was the company’s way of celebrating this year’s International Men’s Day which fell on the said date.

International Men’s Day (IMD) is an annual celebration that is marked on November 19 every year. The day is celebrated to promote awareness of male health, discrimination and gender relations. It was founded in 1998 in Trinidad and Tobago and is today observed in over 60 countries of the world.

The global theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Positive Male Role Models’ as the organizers have cited the effect of the number of children growing up with a suitable male role model and the effect that this could have on the rest of their lives. International Men’s Day encourages men to teach the boys in their lives the values, character and responsibilities of being a man. (https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/international-mens-day-2018.html).

In keeping with the global theme, a local theme ‘Leading By Example’ was developed to drive EXP Ghana’s campaign to help children cross streets on the day. This was to address the recent accident incidents in the Madina, Adentan communities and to also send an indication to Ghanaian men to stir up and actually own the responsibility of developing positive and worthy attitudes in their children.

In addition to helping the children cross the roads, the company also donated TRAFFIC STOP SIGNS to the schools they visited to serve as more efficient tools for the traffic wardens at these schools than the usual red and green flags. The schools visited were Presec Staff Primary School, Adjiringanor ADMA Basic Schools and La Bawaleshie Presbyterian Basic School.

At the end of the whole activity, authorities of these schools were so happy and appreciative and also appealed to other corporate organization to emulate the gesture since the schools need them more.